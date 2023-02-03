Nearly 20 University of Strasbourg students sent to retake due to ChatGPT bot

Approximately 20 students at the University of Strasbourg in France had to retake an exam in person after being caught using the ChatGPT chatbot. About it writes local newspaper Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace (DNA).

The students were caught while taking an online test on the modern and recent history of Japan. The university reportedly has evidence of massive fraud using ChatGPT software and other online resources. The administration of the educational institution notes that this is the first such case. “We will act in accordance with what is currently provided by law,” the newspaper quoted the university administration as saying.

