Foreign diplomats arrived at the Moscow City Court, where on Tuesday at a visiting session of the Simonovsky District Court the issue of replacing the suspended sentence with the real one for Alexei Navalny will be decided.

At the moment, there are about 20 employees of embassies of different countries in court, among them representatives of the USA, Bulgaria, Poland, Latvia, Austria and Switzerland. At the same time, the ambassadors have not given any comments yet.

In turn, the person involved in the case is now talking in the hall with his lawyers. A representative of the FSIN previously asked to replace the suspended sentence of Navalny, convicted of embezzlement from the Yves Rocher company, with 3.5 years in a general regime colony.

Meanwhile, not far from the building of the Moscow City Court, arrests began.

Recall that on January 17, blogger Alexei Navalny returned to Moscow after prolonged treatment in Germany, upon arrival the oppositionist was detained at the Sheremetyevo airport as part of the Yves Rocher case.

Prior to that, the Kremlin responded to statements by Western countries about the situation with Navalny.