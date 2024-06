Home page World

Press Split

About 20 people died in a fire in a battery factory (symbolic image). © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

According to media reports, around 20 bodies have been found as a result of a major fire in a battery factory in South Korea. The bodies were discovered in the factory building affected by the fire in the city of Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul, reported public broadcaster KBS, citing rescue workers.

Seoul- You will read more about this topic here shortly. dpa