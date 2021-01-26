Near 180 pharmacies in the Region will soon begin to perform antigen tests thanks to an agreement between the Official College and the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health authorized Murcia and Madrid to implement these tests in pharmacies for “specific screening when there is a high incidence”, as long as a series of requirements are met, such as double circuits that prevent those who come to take a test from coming into contact with other people.

College and Counseling finalized the terms of the agreement this Tuesday afternoon. “Patients will be referred by trackers”, explained Isabel Tovar, president of the collegiate institution. It is not clear, however, whether the tests will be limited to asymptomatic people or not. Tovar expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of this measure, which will allow pharmacists to collaborate “to tighten the fence against the virus,” he stressed. Some 160 pharmacy offices throughout the Region have joined the agreement to carry out antigen tests. The tests will be carried out at a different time, to avoid the risk of contagion.

At first, the Ministry asked the Ministry to carry out antigen tests in pharmacies to officials of the MUFACE, ISFAS and MUGEJU mutual societies, “without prejudice to the extension to other groups.” However, Health rejected this proposal, although it left the door open to the collaboration of pharmacies in “specific screening when there is a high incidence.” This is the strategy now being developed by the College and the Ministry of Health, waiting for the details to be known. Both the College of Nursing and the College of Physicians rejected the performance of diagnostic tests for Covid in pharmacies.