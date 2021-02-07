At least seven people have died and about 170 more are reported missing after a glacier melted and caused flooding in northern India, reports TASS, referring to the data of the State Center for Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters.

A rescue operation is currently underway to retrieve workers from the second blocked mountain tunnel. According to preliminary data, it can accommodate at least 30 people. Earlier, rescuers were able to extract 16 workers from another tunnel.

Recall the glacier collapsed in the morning in the state of Uttarakhand. It caused flooding in the highlands and destroyed the power plant dam under construction.

At the Russian Embassy in India stated that there are no Russian citizens among the injured, killed or missing. Diplomats keep in touch with state authorities.