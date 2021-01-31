About 150-200 people became participants in an uncoordinated action in Samara, writes Interfax… The citizens came to the cultural and entertainment center “Zvezda”, from where they planned to go to the Glory Square, where the regional government building is located.

According to media reports, riot police officers cordoned off those gathered for the rally and began to detain them. No clashes were recorded.

OVD-Info reports that 37 participants of an illegal rally were detained in the city at 14:03. Representatives of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have not yet commented on this information.

According to RBK, police officers remain on the square near the center of Samara.

Earlier it was reported that 20 times fewer people came to the rally in Rostov than on January 23. Then, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 2,000 citizens gathered in the city center. In Tula, 20 people came to the rally, and in Yakutsk – 25.