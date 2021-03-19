The number of minors traveling alone from Central America to the United States is alarming. There are more than 14,000 children and young people who came to the border between Mexico and the United States completely alone. For now, all remain in the custody of US agencies.

Several officials of the Joe Biden Administration admitted this Thursday, March 18, that the number of minor migrants in custody by the US authorities is more than 14,000, a figure much higher than those published to date.

Officials indicated that 9,562 minors remain in the care of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and another 4,500 are guarded by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is in charge of the Border Patrol.

According to CBP figures, as of February some 29,000 unaccompanied minors had been detained in the current fiscal year, which began in October 2020. Most of them are adolescents, but hundreds of others are under 12 years of age.

Since last February, approximately 100,000 people tried to enter the United States without the required papers, an increase of 28% compared to January.

The vast majority were returned to Mexico by the US authorities, who They are protected under Title 42, a statute of the United States Code that deals with the welfare and public health, and that allows the expulsion of irregular immigrants to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, unlike the previous Administration, currently the police do not expel unaccompanied minors, but rather return adults or entire families to Mexico. About 90% of children and young people have a relative or a person who can receive them in the United States.

The significant increase in migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border is approaching its highest level in 20 years.

Violence, poverty and Covid-19

It was Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who said this week that the United States faces the largest increase in migrants on its southern border in the past two decades.

According to the official, the number of attempts to cross the border by people from Central America and Mexico has increased steadily since April 2020 and most single adults and families are being turned away.

Among the factors for fleeing their countries is the increase in violence, poverty and corruption. In addition, the last two hurricanes and the Covid-19 pandemic worsened living conditions in the Central American region, as well as the border situation in the United States.

When Biden took office as President of the United States on January 20, he vowed to reverse many of the hardline border policies of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. But now, two months after starting work, he is grappling with an emerging humanitarian and political crisis.

This week, a group of Republicans traveled to the southern border with Mexico and from there they blamed Biden for relaxing immigration policies and encouraging illegal immigration by rolling back the policies left by Trump.

The “dreamers” and the project to be regularized

As the immigration crisis at the border deepens, the United States House of Representatives again approved this Thursday an immigration bill that seeks to regularize millions of undocumented youth known as “dreamers” and thousands of beneficiaries of TPS programs ( Temporary Protected Status).

With 228 votes in favor and 197 against, the Democratic-controlled House passed the bill en bloc, with only nine Republicans in favor. The document will now go to the Senate, where approval could be more difficult.

In addition, a second bill, also scheduled for a vote, would protect about one million immigrant farm workers from deportation and give them the opportunity to obtain legal permanent residency status.

