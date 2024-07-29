Home page World

According to RZD, there were more than 800 passengers on the train. © Uncredited/Kotelnikovsky District Administr/AP/dpa

Train accidents are comparatively rare in Russia, the world’s largest country by area. Now several carriages of a train carrying a total of more than 800 people have derailed.

Volgograd – In Russia, several carriages of a passenger train carrying more than 800 people derailed in the Volga region. The Russian railway company RZD reports the number of injured at around 140; 16 people were taken to hospital, including a child.

Videos on social networks showed the overturned wagons in an uninhabited area. According to RZD, there were 803 people on the train, which was traveling from Kazan, the capital of the Russian republic of Tatarstan, to Adler on the Black Sea. Two train crew members were also taken to hospital.

According to RZD, eight wagons fell off the tracks in the Volgograd region. The accident occurred when a truck driver attempted to cross a railway crossing despite a red light. Despite slamming on the brakes, the accident resulted in a collision with train number 491. The truck driver is said to have survived with serious injuries. There was no official confirmation of this at first. It was unclear whether anyone had died.

The wagons were to be righted using special technology. They had tipped off the tracks due to the force of the emergency braking. According to RZD, railway boss Oleg Belozyorov took control of the rescue work himself. Traffic on the line was temporarily suspended. Trains to the Black Sea resorts were diverted via other railway lines.

In the world’s largest country by area, the railway is one of the most important and reliable means of transport. Accidents are comparatively rare. In recent years, however, there have been several acts of sabotage on railway tracks – by opponents of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. The railway is also of great importance to the military in order to supply the troops in Ukraine with supplies. dpa