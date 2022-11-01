Mengtian docked with the Chinese space station, Tiangong, about 13 hours after its launch.

On Monday, China launched the third and final part of the space station it is building, according to what was shown by live footage broadcast by public television, “CCTV”.

This phase would allow the Chinese station “Tiangong” (Heavenly Palace) to be fully operational and provide a permanent presence for Beijing in space.

The part, called “Mengtian” (Dream of the Heavens), was launched by a Long March 5B rocket from the tropical island of Hainan in southern China.

China’s dream in space