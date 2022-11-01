Mengtian docked with the Chinese space station, Tiangong, about 13 hours after its launch.
On Monday, China launched the third and final part of the space station it is building, according to what was shown by live footage broadcast by public television, “CCTV”.
This phase would allow the Chinese station “Tiangong” (Heavenly Palace) to be fully operational and provide a permanent presence for Beijing in space.
The part, called “Mengtian” (Dream of the Heavens), was launched by a Long March 5B rocket from the tropical island of Hainan in southern China.
China’s dream in space
- Mengtian is the third and final major section of the T-shaped Tiangong Station.
- Assembling the station required 11 missions.
- The mission of the two will allow the transportation of advanced operational equipment.
- The station will remain in a low orbit between 400 and 450 kilometers above Earth for at least ten years with the stated goal of maintaining a long-term human presence in space.
- Although China does not expect international cooperation on its space station, Beijing has stressed that it is open to cooperation with foreign parties.
- For decades, China has been investing several billion dollars in its space program.
- China’s ambition to build a space station has been partly reinforced by the United States’ refusal to participate in the International Space Station program, in which the United States, Russia, Canada, Europe and Japan are cooperating.
- China sent its first astronaut into space in 2003.
- In 2019, Beijing launched a rover that landed on the dark side of the moon, setting a global precedent.
- In 2020, China transferred samples from the moon and also launched a small probe on Mars.
- China intends to send astronauts to the moon by 2030.
