The pandemic, the global impact of Covid-19, has accelerated automotive trends in search of sustainable mobility. The challenges of the automotive sector have been analyzed this Friday in the ‘II Observatory of Sustainable Mobility Grant Thornton ‘, in which industry experts and administrations have put on the table various aspects that Spain must take into account in order to become “the European automotive california”. This is the wish of José Luis Rodrigo, General Director of Ibercaja Foundation, one of the speakers at the event sponsored by the bank.

The person in charge of opening the meeting of experts was Raül Blanco, Secretary General for Industry and SMEs in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, who advanced that “for the first time we have a great opportunity for the sector, since of the 70,000 million derived from the European Recovery Funds, some 13,200 million will be destined to the automotive sector, having the industry at the center of the objectives, since that without a car there is no project ».

Blanco assured that Spain has many advantages compared to the rest of Europe, since, in addition to being currently the second largest manufacturer in Europe, and after the support of manufacturers and parent companies that have recently announced new investments and projects with electric and electrified vehicles, «in Spain we have the lithium, we have cells, we have factories for components and electric vehicles. For the Secretary-General for Industry and SMEs, “what we have to do now is strengthen those industrial and technological capabilities through public and private collaboration ”. According to his forecasts, the automotive sector “is going to give many joys in the coming years.”

In this forum, the president of the Manufacturers Association ANFAC, member of the Executive Committee of the Renault Group, Industrial Director of the Renault Group and President-CEO of Renault Spain, Jose Vicente de los MozosHe advanced that “the traffic light is green, and what we have to do now is take advantage of the opportunity that the pandemic has given us to go to the pole positions.” According to De los Mozos, if last year the drop in sales in Spain was 30% and that in production was 20%, “this year the drop in sales has already exceeded 40%.” This is due not only to the consequences of the Covid, but also “to the problem of the tax linked to the WLTP, a problem that in Italy or France they have corrected, and not in Spain.”

De los Modos has also insisted on the need to improve competitiveness. And for this “two factors are necessary, firstly that we have successful brand products in our factories, and secondly that we have a stable work environment.” In this sense, he highlighted the important agreements reached in Spain between the employers’ associations in the sector and the trade union centrals when it comes to achieving labor flexibility: “For this reason, when we now hear that the reform of the labor market is being studied, what we think is that now it does not touch, because what is really needed is a framework of stability ».

«That it does not happen to us as with the airports»



Regarding the possibility of having future battery factories for electric vehicles in Spain, the president of ANFAC stated that “we must not make the mistake of going crazy as happened with airports and soccer fields.” According to José Vicente de los Mozos, it is important have a ‘gigafactory’ That includes the entire value chain, because “if I manufacture electric cars and they put the battery factory a thousand kilometers away, I don’t have the same interest as if they put it a hundred kilometers from my factories. Just as we cannot make the mistake of having ten factories and each one putting a battery filament ».

Within the framework of this ‘II Sustainable Mobility Observatory’ Ramon Galcerán, president of Grant Thornton, highlighted the importance of transversality “and the collaboration of the sectors involved, from the public and private initiative”, and highlighted that the important allocation of ‘Next Generation’ funds for economic reactivation as a result of the coronavirus they are “a magnificent tool to guarantee the future and development of the automotive industry.”

Due to Covid-19, mobility by foot and by car decreased by 73%



According to the report presented at the event, since the pandemic began, the trend in mobility in large cities has been the increased use of private vehicles, walking and cycling in the face of the wide decrease in the use of public transport, which has been reduced by between 70% -90% during confinement.

The automotive industry is facing great challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the limitations in the supply of vehicle parts, the closure of factories, the drop in sales of new vehicles and the decrease in working capital or lack of liquidity, especially for SMEs.

Asia leads the world in vehicle production, with China and Japan in first and third place respectively. It is followed closely by the USA in second place and Spain occupies the ninth position in the ranking during 2019. China managed to reactivate its car production early, thanks to a high degree of automation in its assembly lines, which allowed maintain the safety distances required by law.

In the field of electro-mobility, Spain already has an important industrial value chain for charging infrastructures, according to the Grant Thornton report. One of the three main manufacturers of electric recharging infrastructure is Spanish with a national manufacturing contribution between 70% and 90%. Alternative vehicle registrations in 2019 they maintained the growth trend of recent years, with an increase of 41% and accumulating a total of 162,417 deliveries. The report also includes that green hydrogen will be key for Spain to achieve climate neutrality and a 100% renewable electricity system no later than 2050.

‘Carsharing’, connectivity and insurance



Other factors analyzed in the framework of the project Mobility City of Grant Thornton and the Ibercaja Foundation are ‘carsharing’, changes related to advances in connectivity and insurance.

Carsharing already has 15 million users in the world, 400,000 in Spain (Madrid is the second city in Europe with the most shared cars circulating). In addition, Spain became the world leader in motosharing during 2018; The number of scooters available in motor-sharing services increased by almost 500% in the country, from 1,491 motorcycles in 2017 to 8,920.

The arrival of the 5G connection it will be decisive for the leap towards a new connected mobility. There are currently more than 20 million connected vehicles around the world and it is estimated that by 2020 there will be 220 million.

Connectivity is giving rise to connected cities and, in this sense, there are many companies that make alliances to launch pilot projects for future connected and autonomous driving. They are based on the use of sensors and interconnection technology in physical elements to create an ecosystem for the intelligent management of infrastructures.

The insurance industry pioneered in the use of aftermarket devices that were connected to the car to obtain driving information and better estimate the driving risks of their customers. This segment is called user-based insurance (RBU) and is gaining popularity.