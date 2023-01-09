After Moraes’ determination, the Army and the PM empty the coup-mongering camp into a barracks in the Federal District. Hundreds of radical protesters are taken to the PF headquarters in 40 buses. The Army and the Military Police of the Federal District carried out this Monday (01/09) an operation to empty the Bolsonarist camp at the Army Headquarters in Brasília.

According to the federal government, about 1,200 Bolsonaristas were arrested and taken to the Federal Police superintendence in the Federal District, in about 40 buses.

At the corporation’s headquarters, the radical demonstrators will be screened and identified, but it is not clear if they will remain in custody. The total number of detainees is yet to be updated, the Ministry of Justice said.

The measure follows a determination by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who ordered the evacuation of all Bolsonarist camps in the vicinity of Army barracks across the country after the coup acts in Brasília on Sunday.

According to Moraes’ decision, the operations to empty the camps must be carried out by the State Military Police, with the support of the National Force and the Federal Police, if necessary. He further ordered the “arrest in flagrante delicto of its participants for the commission of crimes”.

In Brasilia, after the withdrawal of Bolsonarists, security forces also inspected and removed tents that had been set up in the makeshift camp.

According to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo, earlier this Monday, in an attempt to pressure the radicals to withdraw peacefully, the police even informed them that they had one hour to collect their belongings and leave the place – whoever remained in front of the barracks he would be arrested.

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa, the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, and the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Ricardo Capelli, accompanied part of the operation. On Sunday, Capelli was appointed federal intervenor when President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decreed federal intervention in public security in the Federal District.

coup movement

Bolsonarist camps were set up near barracks across the country after Jair Bolsonaro’s defeat at the polls in October, in order to contest the legitimate result of the presidential elections and call for military intervention.

The apex of the coup movement that tries to illegally revert Lula’s victory occurred on Sunday, when organized groups of right-wing extremists promoted a day of terror in Brasília, invading and destroying Congress, the Planalto Palace and the STF.

The coup acts marked the most violent moment in post-redemocratization Brazilian politics, leaving a trail of destruction in the headquarters of the three Powers: rooms destroyed, works of art looted or vandalized, furniture thrown against windows, police officers injured and journalists attacked.

In addition to ordering the evacuation of all Bolsonarist camps, Moraes also ordered the removal of the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), from office for 90 days.

The minister also ordered the seizure of “all the buses identified by the Federal Police that brought the terrorists to the Federal District”. The plates of 87 vehicles were listed.

Until January 31, the entry of “any buses and trucks with demonstrators in the Federal District” is also prohibited. Moraes ordered the hearing of all passengers.

