After midnight, more than 40 buses transported about 2,000 displaced people from Khankendi (Stebankert) to the two relief centers in the cities of Goris and Vik, which contain tens of thousands of displaced people who were received in tents and mobile homes.

Security and official sources reported that there are no plans to send more buses to transport the Armenian residents of Nagorno Karabakh, adding that all those who wanted to leave the region were evacuated in the past days until Friday evening.

97 thousand as of Friday evening

Earlier Friday, the spokeswoman for Armenian Prime Minister Nazli Baghdasaryan said in a press conference yesterday evening, Friday, that more than 97,000 displaced people crossed into Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, out of 120,000, the total Armenian population in the region.

Bagdasaryan said that as of 6:00 pm (Friday), a total of 97,735 displaced people had entered Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh, according to what was reported by the Russian TASS news agency.

The spokeswoman for the Prime Minister of Armenia added: “As many as 20,609 transport vehicles crossed the border. As many as 74,382 people were registered.”

Cars, buses and tractors carrying refugees lined the highways on the fifth day of displacement, which brought a sudden and final end to one of the “frozen conflicts” along ethnic lines for decades in former countries of the Soviet Union.

Earlier, an official with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that the total number may reach 120,000, that is, the total population of Karabakh, which separated from Azerbaijan in the 1990s.

Armenia has supported the separatists for decades, but ultimately proved unable to protect them.

Armenia sent civilian buses from its capital, Yerevan, to help evacuate the people. Volunteers welcomed the purple buses onto the road at the border and pushed bread boxes and water bottles through the windows.

Azerbaijan says it respects the rights of Armenians who will choose to stay, but it has torpedoed the concept of a separatist state forever.

Azerbaijan said on Friday that it would allow a United Nations team to visit the region within days, which is a major demand of Western countries.

Aliyev: We will guarantee the rights of Karabakh Armenians

This comes despite Baku’s pledge to protect the rights of Armenians, who number about 120,000 and describe the region as their homeland, but only a few accepted these assurances.

Yesterday, Friday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterated his country’s pledge to guarantee the rights of the Armenian population in Karabakh.

Ilham Aliyev said, “We will guarantee the rights of the Armenian population in Karabakh. We have presented to them our vision on this issue, that is, the issue related to reintegration and their rights,” according to what was reported by the Azerbaijani AZERTAC News Agency.

Aliyev added, “Their religious, educational and cultural rights and their rights to administer municipalities will be guaranteed based on international agreements. All these actions will be achieved based on all the treaties to which Azerbaijan has joined, the Constitution of Azerbaijan and our international obligations.”