About 10,000 people affected by Cyclone Daniel in northeastern Libya are missing, which raises fears that the fatalities of this natural disaster are more than the about 2,400 reported until now by the authorities, according to information from the representative of the largest relief network in the world.

The delegate of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), Tamer Ramadan, said that the Cyclone Daniel has been as devastating in Libya as the great earthquake that hit Morocco.

The International Health Organization (WHO) maintained that the cyclone was of “epic proportions” and that it has sent a first shipment with forty tons of aid that should arrive shortly in the affected area.

More than 2,000 deaths left by cyclone in #Libya. “Daniel” causes devastating #floods. Rescue teams search for thousands of missing people. The phenomenon is described as “extreme” due to the amount of water that fell. Greece, Türkiye and Bulgaria are also affected. /jr pic.twitter.com/qBtLmYGXon — DW Español (@dw_espanol) September 12, 2023

In this coastal town, the fourth largest in the country with 120,000 inhabitants, more than 480 homes were destroyed and five residential neighborhoods were razed completely due to the torrential rains, added to the two dams that collapsed and dumped 33 million cubic meters of water into the city.

The lack of resources and difficult access to these mountainous areas has forced rescue teams and citizens to extract hundreds of victims from the rubble with household utensils and bury them in mass graves in the Martouba cemetery, about twenty kilometers from distance.

For this reason, the opposing authorities of the east and west who divide the executive power, yesterday asked the international community for humanitarian aid, including heavy machinery, medical supplies and food.

The teams sent by Turkey, which supports the Government of Benghazi (east), were one of the first to arrive by air to offer underwater search and rescue personnel as well as logistical assistance.

The Chairman of the Presidential Council, Muhammad Manfi, declared several provinces in the northeastern region of Cyrenaica as “a disaster area”including Derna, and reported having contacted countries such as Spain and Italy to coordinate their support.

BREAKING: Authorities estimate that around 2,000 people are believed to have died in the city of Derna alone after devastating floods in Libya; Red Cross envoy says 10,000 people are missing pic.twitter.com/3dqMLM2DTm — Tony Venet (@TonyVenet274186) September 12, 2023

Some towns like Sousse, just 80 kilometers away from Derna, are submerged under water and help has not yet arrived while bodies pile up on the shores, said the director of the local Ambulance and Emergency Service, Hamdi Al Hassi. .

The crisis committee formed by the Government of National Unity (GNU)—based in Tripoli and recognized by the international community—explained this Monday in a conference that its work is divided into three axes: the rescue of citizens, assistance to the displaced so that they can return to their homes and the registration of material damage and its reconstruction.

“We will begin to limit the damage and repair it in the municipalities where weather conditions have stabilized starting this Tuesday,” said Local Government Minister Badr Al Din Al Toumi, who assured that mobile stations were installed to quickly restore telecommunications. and numerous sports and educational centers were made available to accommodate citizens who have lost their homes.

The GUN promised that the State will compensate all those affected by the floods and decreed three days of mourning for the victims, in addition to ordering that flags throughout the country be lowered to half-mast.

After hitting Greece and Türkiye, Cyclone Daniel was downgraded to a subtropical storm on September 9 and began to weaken this Sunday when it was heading towards neighboring Egypt, according to a report from the Arab Regional Meteorological Center.

🔴 #NOW | Catastrophic situation in Derna, Libya, due to the collapse of a dam due to flooding caused by Storm Daniel. Earlier, authorities estimated the death toll from the storm at 2,000. pic.twitter.com/U6UC9XvP8z — World in Conflict 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) September 12, 2023

