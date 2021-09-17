More than 10,000 migrants concentrated on the Texas-Mexico border in a makeshift camp under the border bridge over the Rio Grande have put the border patrol on alert, threatening to be the next crisis for the Biden Administration.

The migrants, mostly Haitians from South America, were brought to the border through a smuggling route used by Mexican cartels. The camp under the bridge that connects Texas and Ciudad Acuña in the Aztec country, lacks basic services and water and food are scarce. Under intense heat, they withstand temperatures of up to 37 degrees.

Hundreds of people cross the river back to Mexico to stock up on essentials and food that they say they do not receive from the US side. Among the migrants there are also numerous Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans.

The Border Patrol is overwhelmed by the sudden growth of undocumented immigrants at the border crossing, whose high numbers have congested the process of processing asylum requests. The migrants are not detained, but awaiting their turn.

The mayor of Del Río, Bruno Lozano, said that 10,503 people were under the International Bridge in the early hours of Thursday, compared to 8,200 in the morning. The number has doubled in just three days and continues to rise. As a result of the situation of vulnerability on the border, he has asked for a quick response from the Government.

Health problem



Lozano also warned that the overwhelming influx raises health and safety problems, given the overcrowded conditions that increase the risk of the spread of Covid and other diseases. He also suggested that the traffic to Ciudad Acuña could leave the area vulnerable to terrorist attacks.

Among the immigrants are children in the burning heat who have not received food in days as their parents’ money begins to run low. In August alone, border authorities arrested more than 195,000 illegal immigrants on the border with Mexico, a record in 20 years.