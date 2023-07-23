Some 10,000 Israel Defense Forces reservists will refuse to volunteer for service if the government of Benjamin Netanyahu moves ahead with judicial reform. This was reported by the newspaper on July 22 The Times of Israel.

It is noted that the reserve soldiers joined the protest of about 1 thousand pilots of the Israeli Air Force (Air Force), who the day before also announced their intention to refuse to serve in the reserve.

According to the newspaper, many Israelis in recent months have threatened to refuse volunteer service in the army reserve as a protest against judicial reform.

Thousands of people are protesting across Israel today ahead of the final vote at the plenum on the bill next week. Demonstrators blocked traffic on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv. Police arrested four protesters on suspicion of disturbing the peace. Also in both directions the protesters were blocked Ibn Gvirol Street in Tel Aviv due to the protest movement towards Kaplan Street.

The day before, Israeli police used water cannons to disperse protesters against the government’s judicial reform. Protesters blocked the Ayalon Highway. The police detained seven people.

July 6 on the streets of Tel Aviv resumed mass demonstrations against judicial reform. The protesters blocked traffic on the main highway of the city: people burned fires and erected barricades. Israeli media reported cases of police using water cannons to disperse demonstrators.

On the same day, Izvestia correspondent Nikita Kulyukhin showed the situation on the streets of Tel Aviv. According to him, people came out to protest with the world and did not want clashes with the police. However, in the first hours of the rally, a car with a water cannon began to disperse the participants.

On July 3, protesters seized Ben Gurion Airport. The demonstrators gathered in the air harbor to express their disagreement with the judicial reform. They came with Israeli flags and loudspeakers.

Prior to that, on May 27, tens of thousands of Israelis rallied in the center of Tel Aviv against the judicial reform of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the organizers, about 230,000 people took part in the rallies throughout the country. In the capital, the protest gathered about 80 thousand participants.

Protests have been going on in Israel since the beginning of the year. They are opposed to judicial reform, which should give the Knesset more control over the judiciary. The Knesset will have the power to overrule Supreme Court decisions on laws and government decisions, and to appoint its judges.