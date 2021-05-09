About 100 employees of three departments, hunting inspectors and volunteers are searching for the Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, who disappeared during the hunt. This was reported on Sunday, May 9, in the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

“In the search involved about a hundred police officers, Rosgvardia and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, they were also joined by volunteers of the search teams” Liza Alert “and” DobroSpas “, hunting inspectors and local residents,” saidInterfax»In the press service.

It is expected that with the onset of darkness, the search activities will not stop, Murakhovsky will continue to be searched with the help of loudspeakers and flashlights.

In addition, for the study of difficult swampy areas of the terrain, they attracted cross-country equipment, a helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles were also involved.

The disappearance of Murakhovsky became known earlier that day. It was clarified that the head of the Omsk Ministry of Health left for the hunting base in the Bolsheukovsky district on May 7 on an ATV. After that, he stopped communicating.

Already on May 9, the minister’s ATV was discovered, but he himself has not been found so far. The representative of the DobroSpas search and rescue squad, Marianna Zyryanova, said that the area from which Murakhovsky last contacted was rather swampy and impassable, which complicates the search operation.

Murakhovsky took over as Minister of Health of the Omsk Region in November 2020. Before that, he worked as the chief physician of the emergency hospital No. 1 in Omsk.