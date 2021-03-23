In India, about 100 people were injured as a result of the fall of a wooden tribune in a stadium. On Monday, March 22, the magazine reports. India today…

The incident occurred at a stadium in the city of Suryapet in the Indian state of Telangana during the opening ceremony of the National Kabaddi Championship, a popular team game in the country with elements of tagging and wrestling.

As specifies “Reedus”, the tribune collapsed a few minutes after the start of the game.

It was previously established that there were about 1.5 thousand people on the podium, which is much more than the structure could withstand, the website writes. kp.ru… About 100 people were injured. They receive medical attention.

Information about the victims was not reported. The victims were hospitalized. Two critically ill people were transferred to a hospital in Hyderabad. At least five people received fractures.

Sports games will run until March 25. Three stands were built especially for them in Suryapet, each with a capacity of about five thousand people, the TV channel notes. “360”…

The exact cause of the incident will be named after the completion of the police investigation.

In September 2020, a three-story building collapsed in the Indian city of Bhiwandi, killing eight people.