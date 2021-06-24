99 people remain unaccounted for after house collapse in Florida. This is reported by the American media, referring to the police, reports the Izvestia TV channel.

More than 50 people can be under the rubble of a building in Florida. All of them still have not made contact. This was stated by a representative of the local authorities. Search operation completed, being the elimination of the consequences. The remainder of the building is not stable. The work is hindered by a difficult weather situation – a storm on the coast of Florida.

Authorities say that the house recently remodeled. In addition to the permanent residents were a lot of tenants.

In the collapse of the building, two people were injured, they were taken to the hospital. The collapse of the building killed at least three people, injured at least nine, they were taken to the hospital. Aware of the evacuation of about 40 tenants. 80 teams of rescuers are working at the scene. The reasons for the state of emergency has not been revealed.

