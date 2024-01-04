Razvozhaev: 99 people are evacuated due to the destruction of part of the rocket in Chernorechye

About 100 people are being evacuated due to the destruction of part of a rocket in the village of Chernorechye after the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Sevastopol. This was announced by the city governor Mikhail Razvozhaev following a meeting of the operational headquarters in his Telegram-channel.

“The evacuation zone includes 47 houses, in which 99 people live, including 15 children,” the message says. The governor added that the temporary stay center is ready to deploy. Razvozhaev clarified that part of the ammunition fell into the river and will be taken to the site for destruction. He added that work to remove the explosive item will begin in the morning.

In addition, information about a rocket crash in the private sector area behind SevSU has been confirmed. According to Razvozhaev, on the morning of January 5, specialists will begin work on transporting it to the landfill for destruction. He also noted that information about the fall of fragments near residential buildings in Pesochnaya Bay has not been confirmed.

Earlier, Mikhail Razvozhaev called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the city repelled on January 4 the most massive in recent times.