100 million rubles will be allocated for the improvement of three parks in Ryazan. This became possible after adjusting the city’s budget for 2021 and the planning period of 2022 and 2023, which the deputies approved on April 29.

The report on the changes made was presented by the chairman of the committee on budget and tax policy Galina Trushina. Thus, the revenue and expenditure side of the city budget will increase by 2.311 billion rubles. Of these, 100 million are provided for the improvement of three public spaces. We are talking about the Upper City Garden, the park of the Soviet-Polish Brotherhood in Arms and the Central Park, writes 62INFO.ru…

The funds will also be directed to the construction of a school in Kalny, the reconstruction of kindergartens, the creation of a children’s quantorium, the repair of roads, the organization of free hot meals for schoolchildren, the overhaul of heating systems, landscaping and other activities.

On April 13, the government of the Ryazan region approved an amendment to the regional program for the formation of a modern environment, according to which 100 million rubles will be allocated to repair the yards of Ryazan. The list of objects that will be put in order will be approved by local residents using online voting.