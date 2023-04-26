Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation: almost 100 buildings burned down in a fire in the village of Sosva, Sverdlovsk region

Almost 100 buildings burned down as a result of a fire in the village of Sosva, Sverdlovsk region. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia in Telegram.

As a result of the incident, 92 buildings were damaged. In addition, during the extinguishing of the fire and the analysis of the rubble, one dead was found. It is noted that dry vegetation and wind with gusts of up to 20 meters per second contributed to the rapid spread of fire. To supply water to the extinguishing site, firefighters laid main lines from the Sosva River with a total length of 2 kilometers.

Information about the fire was received on Tuesday, April 25, around 15:30 local time. To prevent the spread of fire on the territory of the colony, three pieces of equipment and 12 personnel were initially involved from the departmental fire department, but then the group increased.

Because of the fire in the village, 240 convicts were evacuated from the medical correctional institution (LIU) No. 23. There were no casualties among the prisoners.