About ten servicemen of the Armed Forces of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic died as a result of the outbreak of an armed conflict on the line of contact with Azerbaijan. The secretary of the NKR Security Council Samvel Babayan said this on Sunday, September 27.

“Approximately ten servicemen were killed. But the numbers are still inaccurate. We have nothing to hide, and all data will be made public, ”he is quoted as saying Interfax.

He clarified that there are big losses from Azerbaijan both in manpower and equipment. On the Armenian side, according to Babayan, four or five combat positions were lost, but with the possibility of restoration.

“Our goal is to force the enemy to peace,” stressed the NKR Security Council Secretary.

Earlier on Sunday, the president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, declared martial law and general mobilization. The government of Armenia took the same measures.

On the same day, the press secretary of the Karabakh leader, Vahram Poghosyan, reported that peaceful settlements in Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert, were subjected to artillery fire. He called on the population to take cover.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the Azerbaijani armed forces initiated an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that the Armenian armed forces fired at settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, according to him, there are civilians killed.

Yerevan, on the other hand, reported three destroyed tanks, two shot down helicopters and three enemy drones.

At the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties called for an immediate ceasefire and a dialogue to stabilize the situation.