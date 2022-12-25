(Reuters) – About 10 people were buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free ski area in western Austria on Sunday, the Austrian Press Agency (APA) said, adding that one person had been rescued.

The avalanche occurred around 3 pm local time (11 am GMT), the APA said. Several helicopters and search teams were deployed shortly thereafter, according to the report.

“We are doing everything we can to rescue winter sports enthusiasts,” Lech’s administration was quoted as saying by the APA.

Around 100 people were involved in the search, with rescue workers requesting headlamps so they can continue work in the dark, the agency added.

Lech/Zuers bills itself as “one of the best ski areas in the world” and part of the birthplace of alpine skiing.

The resort’s website states that the ski area was closed as of 5pm this Sunday and that there would be an update at 8am on Monday. A spokesperson for the resort could not immediately be reached for comment.

(By Paul Carrel)