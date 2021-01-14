The number of Russians who went to travel around the country for the New Year and Christmas holidays amounted to about 10 million people. This was announced on Thursday, January 14, by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

“About 10 million people traveled around the country during the New Year and Christmas holidays. At the same time, the Russians chose mainly outdoor activities or health tourism instead of traditional city excursions, “Chernyshenko said. TASS…

He explained that after self-isolation, people wanted to spend the holidays actively, with health benefits and mainly outside the city.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the most popular types of recreation since the beginning of the year have become skiing, snowboarding, horseback riding and hiking, spa programs and thermal springs.

Chernyshenko also said that the most popular destinations, in addition to the Black Sea coast, the mountain clusters of Krasnaya Polyana and the North Caucasus, were the ski resorts of Altai, Khibiny, Sakhalin, as well as educational routes in Tatarstan and the Kaliningrad region.

“During the New Year holidays, the tourist flow to the country’s ski resorts has significantly increased and amounted to 23% of the total tourist flow. At the same time, in the same period of 2019–2020, 8% of Russians preferred such a vacation, ”the Deputy Prime Minister added.

According to him, the occupancy of country hotels averaged 70–90%. The restrictive measures introduced in a number of regions affected the holding of mass celebrations and entertainment events. In addition, the work of catering enterprises, museums and other places that traditionally attract tourists has changed.

In this regard, on average, city hotels were filled by a third, while in the last New Year holidays this figure was 80%, Chernyshenko said.

In November, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that domestic tourism across the country has increased dramatically recently. Then the head of state expressed confidence that the interest in traveling in Russia would continue to grow.

In the summer, the government of the Russian Federation launched a program to stimulate domestic tourism in the form of returning cashback for tours around the country. In early October, the program was extended until January 2021.