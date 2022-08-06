Floods in the Amur region led to a power outage in the village of Taldan and the village of Magdagachi, about 1.7 thousand people were left without electricity. This was stated on August 6 in the message of the prosecutor’s office of the region.

The prosecutor of the Skovorodinsky district went to the village of Taldan, where there is no electricity in 60 private houses.

“On the control of the prosecutor’s office of Skovorodinsky, the provision of services to citizens with electricity, the restoration of the damaged section of the road access to the village of Taldan,” the supervisory authority noted.

In the village of Magdagachi, there is a temporary accommodation center for citizens on the basis of school No. 2.

Due to the weather without electricity, three apartment buildings and more than 400 private sectors.

“More than 1,500 consumers have not been provided with a utility service,” the prosecutor’s office added.

Because of the rains, the central water conduit was blocked, there is no water throughout the entire territory of the village – 67 apartment buildings, in which more than 4 thousand people live.

On August 5, a state of emergency was introduced in the city of Tynda and the Tynda district of the Amur region due to heavy rains. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, heavy rainfall on August 5 and 6 led to a sharp rise in the water level in the Tynda River. There was also an overflow of the Shakhtaum stream.