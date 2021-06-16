Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, warned of the dangers of the continuing political blockage in Lebanon, stressing the Arab League’s solidarity with Lebanon in light of the difficult political, economic and humanitarian conditions that the country is going through as a result of this political blockage, and in light of the extended consequences of the Beirut port explosion, stressing The university is striving hard to provide assistance and support to Lebanon, and is in the process of sending a new shipment of medicines and medical supplies to it.

This came during Aboul Gheit’s reception, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, with Lebanese Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad, who is currently visiting Cairo to attend the meeting of the 51st session of the Council of Arab Information Ministers.

During the meeting, Aboul Gheit stressed the importance of expediting the formation of a new government of competencies, so that it would be able to carry out the necessary reforms, stressing the importance of all political forces in Lebanon bearing the responsibility to get the country out of the political impasse that led the country to a serious economic and social predicament.