The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said that the recent earthquake in Syria and Turkey is a catastrophe in every sense of the word, pointing out that the tragedy in Syria came in major crises, such as the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the political events since 2011 until today. He added that there are Arab countries, specifically the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, that have succeeded in launching a process of balanced economic development, as they have built people who are able to contribute to the development of society, adding that more important than the availability of wealth is the presence of leaders with a vision and the ability to anticipate the future.

Aboul Gheit indicated, during his participation in the activities of the second day of the World Summit of Governments, that wealth was not a criterion, as the state of Libya, for example, has a limited population and large oil wealth, which it wasted over 50 years of conflicts and unclear priorities. He said, “With regard to the GCC countries, the priorities were clear, represented in building people, equal opportunities, giving the opportunity to education, and focusing on knowledge.”

He added that the current international situation impedes the process of pushing aid to Syria and Turkey, pointing out that the Ukrainian-Russian war attracted a lot of resources and capabilities that were available to rich countries, as all support went to Ukraine over the course of a year because of the situation there.

And the Secretary of the Arab League continued, “When the disaster occurred, there were not enough resources to send them to Syria or Turkey,” adding, “There are the sanctions, which is very disturbing for Syria.”

He stated that immediately after the disaster occurred, we made an appeal to the United Nations, Arab countries and the international community to expedite the dispatch of aid, indicating that some expect the university to move to help, but the university does not have an aid device against disasters and a financial fund.

Regarding the discrepancy in development indicators among the Arab countries, Aboul Gheit pointed to a number of factors, including the problems and wars they faced, which led to wasting economic resources, adding: “For all these reasons, there are Arab societies that have succeeded in the development process, and others have been shaken, and some are still While some were saved, such as Egypt in 2013, which returned to its normal path of development.