Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, stressed the necessity of doing everything possible to achieve Palestinian reconciliation, giving priority at this stage to achieving a ceasefire and bringing aid into Gaza, stressing the central role of the Palestinian Authority and Fatah in this path. . Aboul Gheit said that the Palestinian National Movement is an umbrella umbrella for all trends, and that no one can deny the role of Fatah in the Palestinian struggle for decades, and that the path to embodying the Palestinian state passes through unifying ranks. This came in a statement issued by the Arab League today after its Secretary-General met with a high-level delegation from the Fatah movement that included Mahmoud Al-Aloul, Vice President of the movement, Rawhi Fattouh, President of the Palestinian National Council, Azzam Al-Ahmad, member of the Fatah Central Committee, and Samir Al-Rifai, member of the committee. The central office of the Fatah movement, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League. During the meeting, Aboul Gheit listened to a presentation by Fatah leaders on developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.