Aboul Gheit said, on Sunday: “Syrian President Bashar al-Assad can participate in the League summit if he wishes to do so.”

The Arab League summit will be held on May 19 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

And the Arab foreign ministers had adopted, on Sunday, a decision to return Syria to occupy its seat in the League of Arab States, after an absence of 12 years.

This came in the official decision issued after the meeting of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level, chaired by Egypt, in its extraordinary session.

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 as the civil war broke out.

Recently, some Arab countries returned to dealing with Syria through high-level visits and meetings.