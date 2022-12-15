Karibu, Soumahoro’s wife investigated for tax damage

Liliane Murekatete – wife of the Italian Left MP Aboubakar Soumahoro, now self-suspended following the affair relating to the Karibu coop – is being investigated by the Latina prosecutor’s office as part of the investigation linked to pro-migrant cooperativesthe. “Mrs. Murekatete declares herself absolutely uninvolved in the disputed facts, which moreover concern an alleged tax damage of 13 thousand eurosand we are certain that soon, indeed very soon, the total innocence of my client will be clarified and demonstrated”. This is what Lorenzo Borrè, lawyer of Liliane Murekatete, says.

Marie Terese Mukamitsindo and Liliane Murekatete, respectively mother-in-law and wife of MP Aboubakar Soumahoro, together with her brother-in-law Michael Rukundo, “although formally without criminal record, they have shown high criminal ruthlessness in implementing a protracted family-run delinquent program and holding the corporate qualifications documented in deeds”. It is a passage of the disqualification order signed by the investigating judge of Latina Giuseppe Molfese in the context of the prosecutor’s investigation into the Karibu cooperative.

Precautionary measures prohibiting the temporary ban on contracting with the public administration and exercising businesses and executive offices of legal persons, for a period of one year, were carried out against three members of the board of directors of the integrated social cooperative “Karibu”, including the mother-in-law of Aboubakar Soumahoro, Marie Therese Mukamitsindo. The provision was issued by the investigating judge of Latina and carried out by the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the Guardia di Finanza, with the help of the personnel of the Judicial Police Section of the State Police. The company was run by MP Aboubakar Soumahoro’s mother-in-law.

Preventive seizure has also been ordered for the purposes of confiscation, also by equivalent, of the profit from the crime, up to the amount of 639,455 euros against a suspect and 13,368 euros against two other suspects. The measures were adopted by the investigating judge with reference to tax crimes relating to the issue and use of invoices for non-existent transactions, for the tax years from 2015 to 2019. The investigations continue, as a note from the Latina prosecutor informs, also with reference to different and complex investigative topics, “in compliance with the regulatory provisions on the secrecy of investigative documentsin order to guarantee, on the one hand, the rights and powers of the persons subject to investigations and, on the other hand, the authenticity, objectivity and successful outcome of the investigative investigations”.



