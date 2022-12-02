Vincent Aboubakar is a 30-year-old guy who, after giving up his life as a globetrotter in Europe, went to Saudi Al Nassr last year, but he still had an unforgettable night on football’s biggest stage. In a match that Brazil processed looking at the round of 16 game on Monday against South Korea, the Cameroonian striker headed a cross in added time and gave his country an unexpected victory against the five-time world champion, who was unable to amend the record in one last charge with as many misses as Lukaku against Croatia. After scoring, he had himself sent off. In delirium, he took off his shirt, and the referee, after congratulating him, showed him the second yellow card and sent him out, a moment before all of Cameroon started to return home.

With a party raised by Tite looking to the future, the folkloric occupied the scene. Half an hour before the ball rolled, Neymar appeared on the grass limping slightly, his right ankle still sore. A joyous appearance for the stands. He stood up throughout the warm-up, and even danced a bit when they played. Uptown Funk, by Mark Robinson and Bruno Mars: “Saturday night and we are where we need to be. Don’t believe me, just watch.” Shortly before, the Brazilian federation had released a video in which he already touched the ball alone. Then, during the anthem, he appeared on the screens, and jubilation interrupted the crooked song, while a canvas remembered the hospitalized Pele: “Get well soon.”

On the pitch, the Brazilian eleven was ready to play against Korea instead of against Cameroon. Neither Thiago Silva, nor Marquinhos, nor Casemiro, nor Raphinha, nor Vinicius were there. A night for the gallery, an opportunity for Dani Alves to become the oldest Brazilian to have played in a World Cup, at 39, with his back protected by Militão. For the former Barça player, now without a team, the music of the World Cup took his legs and he was often inside. No problem in a game that was played at pace.

Cameroon, still with options to sneak into the round of 16, could not find the way, but did not seem anguished either. In Brazil, the approaches were solitary adventures. Antony would break free on the right, Martinelli would go on the left or Rodrygo would go through the middle at full speed. That’s how they got a shot and two fouls that came to nothing. Brazil was again torn in the center, missing Casemiro, but above all missing such a ration of news. They saw so many debuts that they even received the first shot on goal in the World Cup, a chopped header from Mbeumo, from Brentford, which Ederson slapped off.

The Brazilians’ game was a messy game for boys who had hardly participated, and who squeezed above all Antony and Martinelli, who continued with his team the formidable growth he showed at Arsenal. Brazil tried to do it in a slow and more or less orderly manner, and also tried to reach the goal with a more frenetic avalanche of runs, dribbles and passes that pushed the Cameroonians deeper and deeper. And when Aboubakar scored, already in crazy mode. But nothing. Cameroon took a historical memory as Qatar’s only prize, and Brazil a wake-up call.

