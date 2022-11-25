Soumahoro on his wife’s designer bags: “Right to elegance”

Guest of A clean sweepCorrado Formigli’s program broadcast on La7 on the evening of Thursday 24 November 2022, Aboubakar Soumahoro also spoke of the photos that portray his wife with expensive bags and dresses, invoking the “right to elegance”.

#Soumahoro on the matter of the photos on #instagram of the wife with the bags of #LouisVuitton appeals to the right to elegance@PiazzapulitaLA7 pic.twitter.com/X2FlsLjHio — Emei Markus (@EmeiMarkus) November 24, 2022

“His wife is quite present on Instagram, she took pictures with very expensive clothes and bags, she is very free to do it, but when she saw these photos she didn’t think it was a bit inappropriate compared to the role she plays, that of defense of the poorest?” the conductor Corrado Formigli asked the deputy that he suspended himself from the Verdi-Italian Left group.

“It didn’t cause me any embarrassment because I believe that the right to elegance and fashion is a freedom,” Soumahoro replied.

“Fashion is neither black nor white, fashion is simply human. It is a matter of choices, those images must be dated because my wife has her life ”added the MP.