Aboubakar Soumahoro from Formigli: the worst patch in the hole. The previous case of Touadì

In PiazzaPulita, the program conducted by Corrado Formigli a psychodrama was broadcast, that of Aboubakar Soumahoro, originally from Côte d’Ivoire and leader of laborers turned honourable. The story is known and for those interested in the latest developments we wrote about the millionaire turnover around the coops managed by the mother-in-law and his wife.

Yesterday evening, we said, he was invited the deputy who, in this way, would have had the opportunity to clarify his reasons on the serious events involving him and his family. Unfortunately, as they say, the patch was worse than the hole, because to the questions in a row of an insightful and incisive Formigli, not only the Ivorian he was unable to answer but he also evaded them, not even so skillfully. In fact, he slipped away from Formigli’s precise requests, he climbed on straws, said platitudes.

For example, the conductor asked him how it was possible that he didn’t notice that his wife wore luxury designer clothes and posted her photos on Instagram and at the same time that 8,000 paychecks were not paid to employees. Soumahoro has found nothing better to say that fashion is fashion and everyone dresses as they like and that -for example- he likes the color green and in any case there is the “right to elegance” which he evidently does not exercise when he has brought his filthy boots right into the Chamber of Deputies of the Italian Republic.

Then he was asked if he hadn’t noticed the miserable conditions in which the employees of the cooperatives lived (and still do). managed by the mother-in-law and until recently by the wife. In fact, he brought food to the workers and this was confirmed by witnesses. Here too the Ivorian did not answer on the merits but only mumbled confused words. Then one more obvious question: How was the 450,000 euro villa paid for? Surprising answer: “with the proceeds of my book and the money of my wife who worked”. Damn, having known that the profession of writer pays so well we are sure that Leonardo Sciascia would have left his humble position as an elementary school teacher.

Formigli then wanted to know what was his wife’s job? and here Aboubakar simply did not respond, reiterating that she is now unemployed and “registered with INPS”. She still she was asked if she knew of the late payments and he replied that the family had told him that there were delays in the Public Administration and that in fact he should have investigated further and here he finally made a self-criticism.

Subscribe to the newsletter

