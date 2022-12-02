The South Americans don’t break through with reserves, the Africans pass in the 92nd minute (1-0) but only finish third: Switzerland is second

On another turbulent evening of this splendid World Cup, Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0 in front of nearly 86,000 people to find their first World Cup victory since 2002 but still go home. He would have remained inside with Serbia’s draw, which however did not arrive. Brazil didn’t make a great impression, losing in the group for the first time since 1988 (to Norway, who had already qualified at the time) and keeping first place in the group only by a one-goal difference over Switzerland. The reserves lined up en masse by Tite didn’t take advantage of the opportunity offered to them, apart from Martinelli, who fought like a lion but bumped into Epassy. Onana’s replacement after the excitement of the World Cup debut tonight was decisive. For Africa the seventh victory in this World Cup, a record.

Given the qualification won in advance and the frenetic number of matches Tite heavily and continuously presses the turnover button and even changes 10 elevenths of the lineup deployed in the success against Switzerland. Only Militao remains (in turn deployed in the second match only due to Danilo's injury), moved from right side to central to make way for captain Dani Alves who with his 39 years and 210 days took Thiago Silva (38 and 67) the record for oldest Brazilian to play at the World Cup.

ONANA’S FAVORITES — Compared to the 3-3 draw with Serbia, Song changes the centre-backs, deploying the pair who according to rumors in Cameroon wanted André Onana: the young Ebosse and Wooh in place of Castelletto and above all of the former Torino player Nkoulou, who according to some was called up only because his partner is a cousin of President Eto’o. Castelletto and Nkoulou make a surprise appearance on the injured list. Obviously Aboubakar too (for Toko Ekambi), spectacular in the last game. And in the middle Ngamaleu for the Veronese Hongla, with a change of system, from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1, mirroring Brazil.

Alisson didn't have to save a single shot from his opponents in the first two games, Mbeumo made history in this World Cup by forcing Ederson to make a good save in added time in the first half: header from Ngamaleu's cross. Until then there had only been Brazil, with Martinelli in the spotlight: the deputy Vinicius forced the former deputy Onana Epassy into two demanding interventions, and in general Brazil, despite showing little interest in the match, controlled it at will. with Fabinho perfect in interdiction and the defense very rarely solicited. Cameroon chased and bit, with 3 yellow cards already in the first half.

DIFFERENT CHANGES — After the break Tite introduced Bruno Guimaraes, Everton Ribeiro and Pedro as well as Marquinhos for the injured Telles and the duel continued between Martinelli, by far the best of his team, and Epassy, ​​back in the air to intercept a player’s shot of Arsenal and then decisive on several occasions. Rodrygo and Gabriel Jesus wasted the opportunity to show off, Antony thought about making the phenomenon, without much luck. Better the changes of Song, who made three and all singles.

Above all, the former Genoan Ntcham and Ngom did well, who in the 92nd minute served the winning ball on Aboubakar's head. Old Leone ditched Bremer and beat Ederson. Then his moment took: he took off his shirt and waved it with vengeful pride. Second yellow card after the one remedied to generously stop a Brazilian counter-attack. With fair play, smiles and apologies, the referee showed him the red light but the former Porto striker went away happy. Cameroon's last goal in a World Cup victory was scored by its president Eto'o twenty years ago. Brazil doesn't get hurt and is waiting for Neymar, who came to the stadium yesterday to receive the applause of the public with a final lap of honour.

