Social networks do not forgive the outburst of trade unionist Aboubakar Soumahoro

There quality of a country it is evident from quality of hers representatives in institutions and frankly yesterday the show that Soumahoro did on social media was embarrassing.

Let’s rewind the tape.

The new black deputy, trade unionist, one of the products of the Premiata “Fazio factory”, is not new to utterances – shall we say – excessively emotional, such as when he chained himself up near Villa Doria Pamphili in Rome or in the serious episode of his penetration at Montecitorio in muddy boots. Protected for a certain time by the almost absolute inscribability of the name and surname, he made his way thanks to the national-popular do-gooders of which Italy abounds until he reached the top of the Republic in the supposed representation of the exploited, the marginalized of those who are very fashionable also call “invisible” who, however, when it comes to their own interests they see us very well, as in the case of the black trade unionist.

The character is as choreographic as when he starts talking about himself in the third person, as Julius Caesar did in De bello gallico: “Aboubakar is not there for Aboubakar, but for the will of the people” and then again he says he has “feet in the mud of reality and spirit in the sky of hope”. And here we already realize the danger inherent in these words which drip rhetoric rather than fat from a Castelli Romani roast pork. We were talking about this new African Napoleon who had the audacity to enter Montecitorio with boots soiled with mud, however, smearing the carpet that the men and women of the cleaners then had to clean. But what does it matter to Aboubakar the Great? Far from defending the “least” and the “invisible” this makes them work even harder, his former colleagues.

The episode of the boots was significant and marks a new limit reached by the Fazian good-naturedness that has been haunting Italy for decades: no one has taken it back, no one has dared to oppose it for fear of being accused of racism and that is the eternal and convenient excuse under to which aggressive and by now uncontrollable minorities in the West are sheltering. But not happy, as soon as he enters, he hires a duet with Giorgia Meloni, we talked about it for a while.

In fact, he said to the Prime Minister: “Since President Meloni is also a ‘student of history’ paraphrasing Gramsci, you will remember that during slavery and colonization the ‘blacks’ did not have the right to ‘Lei’, which was reserved for that which was referred to as ‘superior civilization’. But maybe when an underdog meets an under-underdog it’s natural to say tu”, not knowing that in Italy the practice of addressing the Pope as well as “you” has become established.

And then his stellar Ego could not resist: “Meloni can call me a doctor, I’m a graduate”. And here too Aboubakar showed that he didn’t know Italy where “doctor” is such a discredited title that it is given to everyone or nobody. But let’s come to the present. Yesterday Soumahoro managed to cheer up a sad Sunday for Italy because the World Cup started without us and we are truly grateful to him for that.

Already dusk sadly reminded us of the dark autumn when Soumahoro’s big upset face suddenly appeared on the video, crying and whimpering. It sounded like Shakespeare’s Mark Antony monologue given the megalithic pomposity of his speech: “Tell me what I’ve done to you? I’ve been fighting for people’s rights my whole life. Twenty years on the street fighting to give people dignity. My life has been characterized by the fight against any form of exploitation. You want me dead. I have always fought”. “You are afraid of my ideas, of those who fight”.

“You think about burying me but you won’t bury me. I haven’t slept in days. I don’t fight only for Aboubakar, I have never fought for Aboubakar. I fought for the people you have abandoned. My wife is currently unemployed, she is registered with the INPS, she does not currently own any cooperatives.

Why don’t you talk to her? When I met her she was already working in the hospitality sector. Talk to my mother-in-law, ask her who owns her cooperative, and I will be the first to go there, to fight, to go on strike with the employees and defend their rights”.

“Did you want the courtyard nigger” (but wasn’t the word “nigger” forbidden?)

And then again: “The mountain of mud will not bury my ideas, you will probably be able to bury me physically, but you will never be able to bury our ideas, the ideas of invisible“, of “that world that you have abandoned”. “I am a person of integrity, clean”. A few days ago he had instead threatened journalists with legal action trying to intimidate the press.

But what made Aboubakar so angry that he keeps his wife “unemployed” (but didn’t he have the cooperative?), like unfortunately many other Italians who, however, are not lucky enough to gobble up 14,000 euros a month. It simply happens that the Latina prosecutor investigates the cooperatives of his wife and mother-in-law, the non-payments to the cooperatives and the indecent conditions in which their workers live. He is also accused by old workmates of the time that he was, such as the Collective Jacob Foggiawho says he only used them to make a career.

Merciless interviews pass on TV in which the subjects have their faces covered and their voices altered and talk about the indecent conditions in which they live in the cooperatives of the former trade unionist’s family. But Soumahoro is not alone the Napoleon of Tomatoes but he also compared himself to the lesser-known Giuseppe Di Vittorio, a great and true trade unionist, which even made the CGIL angry. Frankly what is happening is too much and it is not only Soumahoro’s fault but above all those who wanted to bring him to Parliament and that is Nicola Fratoianni and the radical chic left that has supported him all these years.

As far as he is concerned, perhaps he is beginning to understand that karma exists and that if you bring the “mud” – let’s call it that – into Parliament then the mud comes to you, attracted by an irrepressible force and spreads nicely on you. And then some western advice to the poor Aboubakar: this time it was his turn to be the famous marsh bird’s hauberk and experience says that when he enters it is better not to get too excited because otherwise he is just playing his game.

Subscribe to the newsletter

