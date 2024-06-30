Abortions | “The baby is already dead, and there’s no hurry” – Ville and Hennariikka Niinistö talk about their six miscarriages

Ville and Hennariikka Niinistö hope that the treatment path for repeated miscarriages in Finland would be consistent and would also take into account the role of the spouse. Five-month-old baby Kasper in his father’s arms.

Miscarriages leave a lasting sadness, say Hennariikka and Ville Niinistö. According to them, the issue is surrounded by a culture of silence.

In public health care it was found at about seven weeks of pregnancy that the heart was beating, but there was blood in the womb. At 12 weeks of pregnancy, we would see how it goes.

That’s roughly what Hus’s doctor said For Hennariikka and Ville Niinistö, when they had started a pregnancy that threatened to miscarry again. The Niinistös had already experienced six miscarriages within three years.