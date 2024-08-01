Home page politics

Kamala Harris could win the 2024 US election against Trump on the issue of abortion. The Democratic candidate could reactivate important voters.

Washington, DC – Kamala Harris’ first campaign speech after Joe Biden’s withdrawal was accompanied by particularly loud applause when she declared with determination: “We will stop Donald Trump’s extreme abortion bans because” – her voice almost broke with emotion – “we trust that women can decide about their own bodies!”

The 59-year-old politician has taken the issue of abortion to heart, an issue that polls suggest could potentially secure her victory over Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election on November 4, 2024.

Kamala Harris: Abortion issue is her key to the White House, polls show

The Democratic Party, for which Harris is running, enjoys immense support among voters who support abortion rights, according to polls. But with Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate for the US election, that support has shrunk over the past two years. However, Kamala Harris may be able to mobilize this group of voters again after Biden’s withdrawal – a crucial factor on her path to the presidency.

The abortion issue has been particularly present in US society since the conservative majority Supreme Court 2022, the federal right to abortion was repealed. Since then, the very different laws of the individual US states have again applied. The discussion about abortion rights in the USA is not new and has always driven those who demand a nationally anchored right to abortion into the arms of the Democratic Party.

According to surveys by “Edison Research” In 2020, three-quarters of abortion rights supporters said they would vote for Joe Biden. However, this figure has fallen to around 60 percent in more recent polls and even to around 50 percent in a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University and Yahoo News/YouGov in the spring. And this despite the fact that 66 percent of respondents said YahooNews said they supported the national right to abortion.

Joe Biden scared away abortion supporters before the US election

There are probably three reasons why Biden chased away abortion supporters rather than attracted them. The first reason lies in the person of Joe Biden himself. The 81-year-old US President often presents himself as a devout Catholic, which – in contrast to Kamala Harris – does not exactly make him seem like a credible advocate of the rights of young women. According to CNN Biden often avoids mentioning the word abortion at all. “Many people think that Biden is personally against abortion and in his political position is for it,” said pollster Celinda Lake, according to a report by the US news channel.

The second reason is the other complex problems that plague many people in the United States and push the issue of abortion into the background, as Jason Cabel Roe, an adviser to the republicanopposite CNN explained. Examples include rising inflation, crime and immigration numbers. The voting decision of swing voters in 2024 will not depend as much on the issue of abortion as is usually the case, said Roe, but on many other factors, some of which are more likely to be attributed to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump appears indifferent to abortion ahead of US election – fake news about Harris

The third reason for Biden’s declining popularity among abortion supporters in polls is probably Donald Trump. The Republican Party’s candidate for the 2024 US election is less vulnerable in the abortion debate than other Republican candidates would be. The 79-year-old does not cultivate an image as a strict believer, and that would not be credible, if only because of his numerous affairs and escapades.

With Trump, it is exactly the opposite of Biden, as pollster Celina Lake explained on CNN: Many voters believe that Trump is personally in favor of abortion, but politically against it.

Trump knows that the abortion-supporting group is traditionally not a big fan of the Republicans. He is trying to downplay the issue in the 2024 presidential election campaign. At the national convention, when he was nominated as the official Republican candidate, Trump did not address abortion. In addition, he has stated several times in the past that he wants to leave it up to the individual US states to decide how they regulate abortion laws and that he is not advocating for a national ban.

Trump’s vice president JD Vance is considered anti-abortion ahead of 2024 US election

Trump is probably trying to allay fears that the Republicans want to ban abortions in the USA in the future. However, this is contradicted by the fact that he made JD Vance his running mate – someone who is clearly against abortion rights. The success of Trump’s strategy of spreading fake news about Kamala Harris’ alleged abortion plans is also doubtful.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, is much better placed to address the issue of abortion than the “old, white men” Joe Biden and Donald Trump. She is a woman, she is much younger and she seems more approachable and emotional than former candidate Joe Biden. This increases her credibility.

Kamala Harris can score points against Trump and Biden on abortion

Harris has proven several times that the issue is really close to her heart. She was the first Vice President of the USA to visit an abortion clinic, has regularly appeared as a committed speaker at discussions on the issue and has loudly denounced NBCNews repeatedly openly supports abortion bans and restrictions in US states. Under Biden, the abortion issue “did not have the fire and urgency” as under Harris, according to Della Volpe, campaign manager for the Democrats. CNN.

Harris also does not view the issue of abortion in isolation, but places it in a larger context. The abortion debate is about the bigger picture, she argues: freedom.

Kamala Harris likes to cite abortion restrictions as an example of how Republican-nominated Supreme Court judges would generally restrict civil liberties, including the protection of LGBTQ people, access to contraception, and voting rights.

Kamala Harris makes freedom her motto in the election campaign against Donald Trump

Evidence of this is Harris’ first campaign video in the election campaign against Trump, which is entitled “Freedom” and for which the song “Freedom” by US superstar Beyoncé provides the appropriate soundtrack.

Harris therefore has a chance of winning back those voters who should actually vote for the Democrats based on their stance on abortion rights, but who turned away from the party under Biden. These are, on the one hand, younger women who see themselves as feminists and feel their rights are being restricted. But women over 50 could also feel particularly attracted to Kamala Harris. After all, it was they who once fought hard to secure many of the civil liberties for women.

Just last week, Kamala Harris addressed the women of her own generation at a music festival in New Orleans: According to The Atlanta Voice she was passionate about the fact that under Trump “our daughters will have fewer rights than our grandmothers.” (smu)