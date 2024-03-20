Donald Trump appears open to supporting a law that would ban abortion nationwide after 15 weeks of gestation, with a clear message aimed at the more conservative electorate. “The number of weeks that people are agreeing on is 15, and I think something reasonable will come out of it,” he said in a radio interview, specifying that he will announce “at the appropriate time” whether and what specific limits on abortion will be willing to support.

The former president then went on to say that it is the states that must decide on abortion, claiming that this line emerged from the ruling with which Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, with the decisive vote of the three judges appointed by him. “We have brought the issue of abortion back to the states,” he said, “as all the legal experts on both sides agree, they have been saying it for years, it should not be a federal issue, but a matter for the states.”

The statements come after the New York Times revealed last month that speaking in private, Trump had declared himself in favor of a ban on abortion after 16 weeks, excluding cases of rape, incest and danger to the woman's life. The Trump campaign had called the report 'fake news', saying that, once elected, “the president will sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that will leave everyone happy.” The issue of abortion will be central in the next elections, with Joe Biden continuing to repeat that only by voting for him and a Democratic Congress will American women be able to defend their right to choose.