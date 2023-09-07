Abortion | The Supreme Court decriminalized abortion throughout Mexico

Abortion has been legal in 12 states, but now it will expand to all 32.

Supreme the court decriminalized abortion, i.e. removed the penalty for it in the entire federal state of Mexico, newspapers reported, among other things El Universal and El País.

The Supreme Court your line on Wednesday that punishing abortion is unconstitutional and violates human rights. The Mexican constitution has not prohibited abortion, but it has not protected it either.

The judges with the unanimous decision, abortion must be available to those who want it in public health care operating under the federal government, and the patients’ own doctors do not have to fear punishment for doing it.

The decision is a continuation of the Supreme Court’s policy two years ago, which, as a precedent, ensured that no one can be sentenced to prison for obtaining an abortion. In addition, it effectively allowed the states to decide whether to allow abortion. Abortion has been legal up until now in 12 statesbut now it’s expanding to all 32 states in the country of 130 million people.

A sheet defending abortion rights hung from a building in Zócalo Square in Mexico City on International Women's Day on March 8, 2023.

In Mexico’s northern neighbor, the United States, the trend has been the opposite, as Supreme Court decisions have enabled states to tighten abortion laws.

Traditionally in Catholic Latin America and the Caribbean region, abortion laws have been changed to become more permissive in several countries in recent years.

Among others, Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Guyana have legalized or decriminalized abortion.