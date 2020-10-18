Upgrade
Abortion The citizens’ initiative to update abortion legislation is progressing to parliamentary consideration

October 18, 2020
The initiative requires that in future a pregnant woman’s own will be sufficient to obtain an abortion.

Citizens’ initiative has updated the 50,000 signatures required for parliamentary consideration in the Kansalaisaloite.fi service on updating abortion legislation. The initiative requires that in future a pregnant woman’s own will be sufficient to obtain an abortion and that the opinion of two doctors be waived.

“Omatahto2020 is a citizens’ initiative aimed at updating the Finnish law on abortion to be modern, in line with European legislation and respecting the pregnant woman’s right to self-determination”, described. It opened on September 23rd.

The Omatahto2020 campaign involves, among others, the human rights organization Amnesty International, the Finnish Midwifery Association, the Finnish Gynecological Association, the Population Association and the Women’s Association.

