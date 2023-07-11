Home page politics

From: Stefan Stukenbrok

Soon past? Section 218 prohibits abortion. © Steinach / IMAGO (montage)

Paragraph 219a on the advertising ban for abortion has been history since last year. Now there are efforts in the traffic light coalition to no longer punish abortions. A reader from the community writes why that is correct.

Munich – An abortion has so far been fundamentally prohibited under Section 218 of the Criminal Code, but Section 218a (1) allows exemption from punishment under certain conditions. Among other things, if the pregnant woman can show that she has received advice from a state-recognized body at least three days before the termination and the pregnancy has not been more than twelve weeks ago.

Abortion: High hurdles combined with stigmatization

That sounds like a practicable solution, but obscures the fact that abortion is still officially illegal, those affected have to obtain permission for self-determination and, in addition to all the stigmatization of religious and conservative fundamentalists, have to pay a lot of money for the medical intervention , which is not possible for everyone. To make matters worse, it is very difficult in practice to find a clinic that performs this procedure, because until last year doctors were not allowed to provide information about whether and in what form they performed abortions. Even if this no longer applies, due to the previous restrictive legal situation, there are hardly any qualified personnel to carry it out.

Criminal offense of abortion: Greens demand abolition, Union counters

The Greens say that the rule in force is “no longer acceptable, even with a view to the right to self-determination”. The Green Family Minister Lisa Paus had emphasized that it was about the human right to reproductive self-determination and the right of women to decide about their bodies. For them, the penal code is “not the right place to regulate it”.



Unsurprisingly, there is strong protest from the Union. For example, Dennis Radtke from the Christian Democrats tweeted that the protection of life for dormice and toad colonies in this coalition was obviously more important than the protection of unborn human life.

There are also very controversial views on the subject among our readers. Here is the opinion of the reader “Fibs”:

To all those who are gasping for breath and spreading untruths about the subject of abortion: It is about legal certainty for the women concerned, but also finally for the doctors. For destigmatization and decriminalization. Also in the future there will be no abortion until shortly before the birth! It’s about good care and advice. It’s about covering the costs so that women don’t fail in the future because of the financial hurdles. Doctors should finally have the opportunity to receive sound training in this area, which to this day does not exist in Germany. And it is also about women who, for example, receive state transfer payments and only have a low income, can get contraceptives free of charge and unbureaucratically.

