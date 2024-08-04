National Confederation of Bishops wants to nullify the vote of retired minister Rosa Weber, who was in favor of terminating the pregnancy

O STF (Supreme Federal Court) already has 4 votes to reject an appeal proposed by CNBB (National Confederation of Bishops of Brazil) to have the vote of retired minister Rosa Weber annulled in the trial that analyzes the possibility of performing an abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy. Weber was in favor.

Minister and rapporteur Flávio Dino has already voted for non-recognition of the requestthat is, so that the Court does not assess the merits of the embargo. Dino inherited the case when he took over the place left by Rosa Weber in the Court after her retirement. Here is the full of the vote (PDF – 126 kB).

The rapporteur was accompanied by Ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Roberto Barroso (President of the Court) and Cármen Lúcia. The trial is in the virtual plenary (when there is no debate) and continues until Friday (9 August).

According to Dino, the STF jurisprudence states that entities that act in the processes as “friends of the court”, as is the case of the CNBB, have no legitimacy to file an objection, which would prevent the analysis of the appeal.

The declarations of embargo (a type of appeal) were filed in October of last year, shortly after Weber scheduled the case for September 2023. At the time, the minister was the president of the Court and voted in favor of abortion. However, the trial was blocked by Roberto Barroso (currently president of the STF), who requested a highlight and took the case to the physical plenary.

ABORTION IN THE STF

The lawsuit analyzed by the Court, which seeks to decriminalize abortion, was filed by the PSOL and requests the annulment of two articles of the Penal Code, which determine the imprisonment of those who undergo the procedure up to the third month of pregnancy. According to Brazilian law, abortion is only permitted in three cases:

pregnancy resulting from rape;

risk to the woman’s life; and

anencephaly (malformation of the skull or brain) of the fetus.

After Roberto Barroso’s request for a highlight, it is necessary for the president of the STF, in this case the minister himself, to set the agenda in the plenary. However, Barroso has already said that he should not do so in the short term.