(Adnkronos) – Benedetto Rocchi, president of the Permanent Observatory for Abortion, professor at the University of Florence, spoke on the sidelines of the II Report on the costs and effects on health of law 194, which provides for the voluntary termination of pregnancy carried out with a surgical method, or with a pharmacological method, within the first 90 days of gestation for health, economic, social or family reasons, presented today by the Permanent Observatory on Abortion (OPA), during a press conference held in the Senate of the Republic.

#Abortion #Rocchi #Opa #Amount #spent #year #health #poverty #people #poverty #line