Abortion Rights in the United States | The court suspended the approval of the abortion drug

However, a Texas federal court judge gave the federal government a week to appeal the decision.

Stateside the judge of the federal court in Texas has suspended the approval of the abortion drug with his decision, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report.

In the case, a group of anti-abortion organizations and doctors had filed a lawsuit against the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The organizations demand that the use permit given by the agency for the drug known as mifepristone be revoked.

The court’s decision is not yet final, but a preliminary ban, which would, however, in practice prohibit the sale of mifepristone while the case progresses. According to the judge, the position of the anti-abortionists is likely to win because, according to him, the FDA had not considered the risks associated with the drug when the agency made its approval decision.

The judge in the case is known as a conservative Christian with a personal anti-abortion history. Former president Donald Trump appointed him to his post.

According to critics, the case is an example of “judge shopping”, where the interested party files a lawsuit in an area where the judge has a history of ruling in favor of the interested party’s goals.

Mifepristone was approved for use in the United States more than 20 years ago and is used in 53 percent of all abortions. Approval means that the drug is safe and effective.

The decision against the FDA may still end up before the Supreme Court, as the Ministry of Justice has announced that it will appeal the Texas judge’s decision. Before then, the decision will probably be appealed to the district court.

A harbinger of the legal battle to come can be seen in a decision in Washington state, where a federal court judge ruled almost immediately after the Texas decision that the FDA must allow mifepristone to be used in at least 12 states. The case in question was based on a lawsuit filed by more than ten state-level Democratic attorneys general.

The Texas decision is one step in a series of actions to restrict abortion rights that began with the Supreme Court’s decision last summer. That decision ended broad abortion rights in the United States.

A total of 12 states have banned abortions, and many others have imposed specific time limits on the medical procedure.