Abortion right | The court ruled on restrictions on the abortion pill in the United States

The decision will not enter into force until the Supreme Court’s decision on handling the case is received.

Arguably use of the abortion pill is being restricted in the United States, a federal appeals court ruled. However, the decision will not take effect until it is clear whether the US Supreme Court will take up the case.

According to the Court of Appeal, the use of the widely used mifepristone would be allowed up to the seventh week of pregnancy, while it is now allowed up to the tenth week of pregnancy. In addition, the medicine should not be delivered by mail and receiving it would always require a doctor’s prescription.

Mifepristone is used in more than half of medical abortions in the United States as part of a two-drug regimen. The Federal Food and Drug Administration FDA granted the drug a marketing authorization in 2000.

According to the FDA’s estimate, mifepristone has been used in about 5.6 million abortions since the drug was approved.

I had an abortion opponents have demanded a complete ban on abortion pills, and the issue has already been discussed in several court levels before this.

“We will not rest until the FDA and the for-profit abortion industry are held accountable for the suffering they have caused women and girls, as well as the deaths of countless unborn children,” said Susan B. Anthony, executive director of Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion group. Katie Daniels.“

The position of the White House was the complete opposite.

“If the court’s decision is allowed to stand, it will seriously undermine the ability of women in every state to get the health care they need. At the same time, it would sabotage the FDA’s scientific, evidence-based methods for prescribing safe and effective drugs,” said the White House press secretary. Karine Jean-Pierre in the statement.

Abortion pill decision is the most significant legal battle over abortion rights in the United States since the conservative-majority Supreme Court last summer overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that protected abortion rights at the federal level.

Since the decision, a couple of dozen states in the South and Midwest have either banned or restricted access to abortion, while states along the US coast have sought to protect abortion rights.