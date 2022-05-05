Abortion Protests continue before US Supreme Court – Polls: Majority of Americans oppose abrogation of abortion rights

According to recent polls, about half of Americans oppose the repeal of the Roe decision, just under a third are in favor of repealing it, and about a fifth do not take a stand.

5.5. 21:53

Stateside the main news has risen this week Politico magazine news released on Tuesday that the country’s supreme court is preparing to overturn the right to abortion at the federal level.

Demonstrations by both pro-abortion advocates and its opponents have continued every day since the news was released in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington.

For example, a correspondent for The Guardian David Smith has shared local time from Thursday to noon for video demonstrations.

Politicon information was based on a leaked document showing that five of the nine Conservative judges in favor of the two main preliminary rulings on abortion (Roe v. Wade 1973 and Planned Parenthood v. Casey 1992).

If that were to happen, each state would have to decide in the future how they would view abortion. It is estimated that about half of the U.S. states could then have their abortion rights restricted.

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts has confirmed that the document published by Politico is authentic, but at the same time he pointed out that it does not represent the final position of the Supreme Court or any of its judges.

The case has therefore not yet been decided, but is expected to take place in June. In theory, it is still possible for the Supreme Court to change its position on the subject.

Subject is difficult for both major U.S. parties: the Democrats and the Republicans.

For Democrats who are mostly on the right to abortion, the case is complicated by the fact that the party has very little to do to preserve the right to abortion, even though the country’s president is a Democrat and has a majority in both the Senate and Congress. The Supreme Court makes its decisions independently.

In the Senate, Democrats would also need some Republicans on their side to codify the Roe v. Wade preliminary ruling, that is, to bring the country into official law.

Democrat Majority Leader in the Senate Chuck Schumer has announced that a vote in the Senate will be held next Wednesday, but the Democrat motion is not expected to pass. Schumer has still called the vote “one of the most important in the Senate”.

Respectively for Republicans, the subject is difficult because not all Republican supporters are on the side of restricting the right to abortion.

Politico and Washington Post have both published post-leak polls showing that about half of Americans oppose the repeal of the Roe decision, just under a third are in favor of repealing it, and about a fifth do not take a stand.

Major Republican politicians, including the Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell have focused their comments on expressing their shock at the leak to the public of documents considered secret by the Supreme Court.

In addition to U.S. politicians, the topic has been talked about well-known cultural figures. Among other things, an English TV reporter Cathy Newman and an American singer Phoebe Bridgers have, after Politico news, shared their own experiences of having an abortion while defending the right to abortion.