Abortion Pope’s Argentina argues to allow abortion – so far only rape, serious illness or danger to life has warranted abortion

In Europe, women are already allowed to decide on abortion in almost every country. In Latin America, legal abortion is a rarity.

Argentina may make history and allow abortion as the first major country in Latin America. The initiative received parliamentary lower house approval earlier this month, with a Senate vote on Tuesday.

Proponents in green and anti-blue in abortion gathered in front of a congress building in the Argentine capital, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday, news agencies said.

The decision to vote was not expected until late in the evening or on Wednesday after a heated debate.

“We have been waiting for this moment for decades,” more than 1,500 Argentine influencers wrote in an open letter to senators.

“It’s time to make history. The world is watching us. ”

In the previous vote two years ago, the Senate voted against the law, but this time the initiative also has the support of the president behind it.

Argentine media were told that the new law would go through in the Senate, but only by a slight majority, the British newspaper says. The Guardian. 33 senators have said they will vote for the law, 32 against and five have not spoken.

New the law would allow a woman to decide to terminate a pregnancy during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. In Europe, a similar law is already in use in almost all countries, although in Finland justification is still required for abortion.

The exceptions are the Catholic countries of Malta, Liechtenstein and Poland, which tightened their abortion laws further this year.

In Catholic Argentina, the Pope Francis in the home country, however, it would be a historic change.

Until now, abortion has only been allowed in Argentina if a pregnant woman is threatened with serious illness or death, or if the pregnancy originated from rape. If the conditions are not met, the abortionist faces up to 15 years in prison.

Similar strict laws apply in almost all South and Central American countries except Uruguay, Cuba, and Guyana. In addition, Nicaragua, Honduras and a few other smaller countries do not allow abortion, even in extreme cases.

Abortion laws around the world can be viewed by the World Health Organization (WHO) map.

Strictly the abortion line in Latin America has been particularly affected by the strong position of the Catholic Church, but also by the northern neighbor of the United States, whose aid programs and development funds are of great importance to the poor countries in the region.

Since the 1980s, U.S. Republican presidents have tied support from sexual health and women’s rights organizations for not providing information about abortion or promoting women’s right to abortion. This is how it has worked in recent years as well Donald Trump.

Studies however, blackmail and denial of subsidies to organizations have only increased unwanted pregnancies and abortions in Latin America.

That’s not surprising, says a research professor at the Department of Health and Welfare Mika Gissler.

“The U.S. has been a major contributor to organizations. At the same time, all other issues related to sexual health, reproductive health and, for example, pap tests are also affected. ”

Gissler himself has been studying abortion in Europe over the past decade. Strict abortion legislation has not been found to actually reduce abortion. There have been fewer abortions in countries with more permissive legislation.

“The way to reduce abortion is not to ban abortion. It is affected by the availability of contraception, schooling and so on. ”

Strict legislation does not mean there are no abortions, Gissler emphasizes. The rich often get their abortions from private clinics, and the reason is cited as abortion. The poor are looking for other ways.

In Europe, travel to a country with more permissive legislation may not be expensive, and abortion pills are sold in the dark.

“Most often, abortions are done nowadays with drugs. They are also used by people who have an abortion. ”

Phenomenon is evident in Ireland, where the law allowing abortion came into force last year.

“Before, I went from Britain to Britain. There are still the same number of abortions, now they are just being recorded in Ireland. ”

This was also the case in Finland in the 1960s, when the abortion law was relaxed, Gissler says. Based on the complications, it was estimated that about 20,000 illegal abortions were performed. When abortions were allowed, the same number were performed.

In the following years, the number of abortions declined rapidly as access to information and prevention improved.

Finland was ahead of the other Nordic countries when current legislation came into force in 1970, but is now one of the few European countries that still requires justification for abortion.

Gissler thinks the law has not been changed because its broad interpretation already allows abortion to be practically available to anyone who requests it.

Legislation may soon change for us too, as a citizens’ initiative has been taken to allow abortion without justification. It is expected to be considered by Parliament next year.