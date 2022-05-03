Abortion Politico: The U.S. Supreme Court has tentatively decided to overturn a broad abortion right

The result of the Supreme Court’s vote is evident from an internal document that Politico received.

The United States the Supreme Court has tentatively decided to overturn its old decision, which for decades has guaranteed federal protection for extensive abortion rights.

About it news Politico, who says he got his hands on it an internal summary of the law and published the document as it stood.

It is up to the nine Supreme Court judges to determine whether the state of Mississippi’s abortion laws are constitutional.

In practice, they have to take a stand at the same time Roe v. Wade known in 1973 and confirmed it Planned Parenthood v. Casey in a 1992 vote. A majority of judges voted in favor of their abolition, a victory for Mississippi.

In practice, this position would leave the regulation of abortions throughout the United States to each state.

Mississippi wants to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The current position of the Supreme Court is that abortion is legal until the fetus can live outside the womb, about the 23rd week of pregnancy.

Document is dated February, although it only leaked to the public now.

The court has not yet made its position public, so the position that will emerge from the vote is preliminary.

In principle, it is possible that the judges will still change their position. Politico points out that this has happened before, when judges considered their positions to the chalk lines, for example in the light of public reactions to preliminary positions.

The decision is expected to be published in the summer. According to Politico, no previous Supreme Court decision has leaked to the public as a preliminary, as it is now.

According to a source familiar with the Supreme Court’s deliberations, Politico says the ruling was backed by conservative judges. Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Chief Conservative Judge John Robertsin the position is not clear.

“Our position is that Roe and Casey must be repealed, ”wrote Judge Alito, who wrote the summary.

In the document the annulment decision is justified, inter alia, by the fact that the Constitution or its amendments do not mention abortion, and it must therefore be possible to re-align the matter.

“Roe was blatantly wrong at first. Its rationale was exceptionally weak and its consequences have been devastating. ”