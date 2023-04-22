UPDATEThe US Supreme Court has blocked a ban on a widely used abortion pill. The US Department of Justice had gone to court after a recent ruling by a judge in Texas that almost completely banned the pill.

Justice and the manufacturer of the drug mifepristone had filed an emergency request to intervene after the Texas ruling, which had meant that the distribution of the abortion pill would have been suspended in the short term. In that case, the pill might have been unavailable for months pending upcoming lawsuits. Mifepristone is used in combination with misoprostol to terminate a pregnancy. The drug is used in more than half of all abortions in the United States.

The case brought by anti-abortion groups has now been referred back to a lower federal court in New Orleans, which will hear the case from May 17. The groups argue that the drug regulator FDA illegally approved the drug mifepristone in 2000. If one of the parties does not comply with a subsequent ruling, the case may end up back in the Supreme Court.

US President Joe Biden praised the Supreme Court ruling Friday. He said: “There couldn’t be more at stake for women across the country. I will continue to fight against politically driven attacks on women’s healthcare.” Planned Parenthood, a health organization that runs many abortion clinics in the US, said on Twitter: “This is good news, but access to mifepristone should never have been at stake.”

Conservative Chief Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito said Friday that they disagreed with the Court’s ruling. Since Donald Trump’s administration, the Supreme Court has been dominated by conservative justices and last summer the court struck down the nationwide right to abortion. Twelve states now have abortion bans.