On Monday 12 June, the Senate of the Republic hosted the presentation of the II Report on the costs and health effects of law 194, which provides for the voluntary interruption of pregnancy carried out with a surgical method, or with a pharmacological method, within the first 90 days of gestation for health, economic, social or family reasons, presented today by the Permanent Observatory on Abortion (OPA). Illustrious personalities of the sector were present at the event.